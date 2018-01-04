Play

Every year needs to begin with a new internet sensation. In 2018, pride of place appears to be going to the Mpemba Effect. It involves throwing hot, preferably boiling, water into the air in freezing temperatures, and watching it turn into a mist of snow.

One of those annoying effects that are so spectacular that people can’t watching – or trying – trying, the Mpemba Effect is having its moment in the, well, sun. Named after Erasto Batholomeo Mpemba, it demonstrates that hot water freezes in very cold weather quicker than cold water.

This has led to the videos like the one above, where the experimenter claims to have achieved a world-record setting Mpemba Effect – except there’s really no proof of that. It isn’t easy at all – misjudging the direction of the wind could have the hot or boiling water scalding the person trying the trick.

But here are more videos of the phenomenon, and an explanation at the bottom. Maybe the science is less important than the fact that people are clearly having so much fun doing this.

Throwing water at minus 30



❄️ ❄️ ❄️



pic.twitter.com/V3EmcXnhNB — Hadrian's Gate (@Hadrians_Gate) December 30, 2017

If you were wondering if you throw boiling water outside if it turns into snow, watch this sweet vid of my dad pic.twitter.com/ixLuDj4Wug — Sara (@sarabrunoo) December 28, 2017

In #winnipeg today: minus 28 degrees. Watch water freeze instantaneously!! ❄️☃️😂 pic.twitter.com/C96SLOLdrs — Larry Kim (@larrykim) December 30, 2017

😮 How cold is Minnesota? Watch hot water freeze instantly at -24°



Thanks to Seattle's Mark Verner for sharing from his family vacation on Minnesota's Island Lake. pic.twitter.com/ckJAdqCzLe — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) December 29, 2017

Well it's cold, but maybe not THAT cold! This Minnesota resident throws a put of boiling water into the air, only to watch it freeze! pic.twitter.com/7BKndV1xDX — WWAY News (@WWAY) December 30, 2017