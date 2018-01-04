Play

Human guides in a building lobby are so passé. Nowadays you can walk into a lobby and have a virtual three-dimensional deer leading you to your appointment. You can saunter past a snowfall, or even create designs on walls by waving your hands.

Welcome to the interactive lobby. No need for magazines or a TV to keep you entertained while you wait – or just wander around, lost.

Over the past year and a half a number of office buildings around the world have introduced digital graphics and design installations around their walls and ceilings. This technology is powered by motion sensors activated by gestures.

The video above is from a lobby in a Tokyo office, where visitors are greeted by a mythical creature who acts as a guide. A number of hotels and resorts have also utilised this interactive experience to help guests locate their rooms and other services.

This video below is an example of an interactive lobby that changes its displays according to the weather.

Many offices and commercial spaces are jumping on the bandwagon now. Here is a mall in Chicago:

Here is an office in New York:

And here is one from San Francisco: