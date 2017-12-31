Around the Web

Watch two musicians (and a keyboard) perform 2017’s most popular hits in just four minutes

‘Something just like this’? ‘That’s what I like.’

One crucial measure of the popularity of a song now is how many cover versions, adaptations, and parodies of it are available online. And whether any of those take-offs have themselves become big hits.

For instance, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, featuring Daddy Yankee, which marked a milestone in 2017 by becoming YouTube’s most popular video of all time, owed not a little to the string of versions in different languages, contexts and voices.

It’s entirely fitting then, that the two-member Us The Duo just decided to make our task of revisiting the hits of 2017 easier by singing all of them in just about four minutes. From Ed Sheeran, through Kendrick Lamar, to Bruno Mars and others, they’re all there.

But they weren’t the only musicians to come up with the idea. There were a few other YouTubers who took it upon themselves to mark the end of the year with music. Watch their tributes below.

