Watch: Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh and policewomen trade slaps
Some of India’s politicians continue to feel as entitled as ever, thinking it perfectly within their rights to physically assault anyone coming in their way. But Asha Kumari, a Congress MLA from Himachal, can’t have been expecting the response she got.
Kumari was stuck in a massive crowd while trying to join a meeting being held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to dissect the election results in the state. On being denied entry, according to ANI (above), Kumari tried to force her way in and slapped a policewoman.
What happened next, as the clickbait headline goes, surprised Kumari. The constable immediately retaliated by slapping the MLA. Whereupon Kumari slapped her yet again, at which point the video cut off.
It’s uncertain what happened after the video, or what the fate of the policewoman was. Kumari told ANI, “She abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother’s age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologise.”