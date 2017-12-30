Caught on camera: The SpaceX rocket launch was so spectacular that it caused a car crash

Play

SpaceX probably wasn’t expecting to cause such a tizzy when it launched the reusable Falcon 9 rocket last week. After all, It has sent the same rocket or its variants several times before to send satellites into low-Earth orbit.

However, it was a clear night, offering complete visibility of the rocket in flight. Anyone who saw it was bound to be distracted. Such as the driver who caused a three-car crash on a westbound Interstate highway in Banning, Southern California.

As captured in the video above by a family driving in its car, the traffic visibly slowed down to observe the phenomenon in the sky. And the footage shows a serious crash, causing three cars to collide with each other.

The drivers on the road weren’t the only ones mesmerised by the sight. Californians used social media, while some called the police, to report on the white streak in the sky, which ultimately led to alien and UFO conspiracies, and resulted in #aliens trending on Twitter.

Watch this time-lapse videos of the launch, and pictures, below:

