Around the Web

Watch: It looks like Luke Skywalker’s prosthetic hand. And it is real now

It allows those with amputated hands to control each finger individually.

by 
Play

Luke Skywalker’s bionic hand in Star Wars may not be out of reach much longer. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US have come up with an ultrasonic sensor that lets those with amputated hands to control each of their prosthetic fingers individually.

It’s brilliant because it makes fine motor movements with the hand possible. Commercial devices currently in the market cannot do that yet.

The 28-year-old musician Jason Barnes is one of the first to test the technology. He lost his arm five years ago and is now able to play the piano for the first time after all these years. In fact, he can play the Star Wars theme song.

“Our prosthetic arm is powered by ultrasound signals,” said Gil Weinberg, the Georgia Tech College of Design professor working on the project. “By using this new technology, the arm can detect which fingers an amputee wants to move, even if they don’t have fingers.”

The team used ultrasound technology and machine learning to make it possible for Barnes to establish finger-by-finger control. They worked with other Georgia Tech professors to attach an ultrasound probe to Barnes’s arm.

The probe is just like the one doctors use to see babies in the womb. This helped them understand how his muscles moved and feed each such movement into an algorithm that can quickly figure out which muscle Barnes wants to move.

“It’s completely mind-blowing,” Barnes said. “This new arm allows me to do whatever grip I want, on the fly, without changing modes or pressing a button. I never thought we’d be able to do this.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.