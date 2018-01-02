How many flies would it take to lift a human? Watch how an experimenter found out
The answer: about one million.
To prove that there is no limit to the thirst for knowledge, the person behind the the YouTube channel The Action Lab, which is dedicated to unusual scientific experimentation, decided to lasso a housefly and see how much weight it can carry (video above).
Obviously, the process was far from easy. First, he caught the fly and fed it a diet rich of carbs and protein (cheerios soaked in milk) to bulk it up, before freezing it for a few minutes to lower its metabolism. Then came the hardest part – tying the string around the fly without hurting it – which took an hour and a half.
After that, it was a matter of adding weights to the string to find out how much the fly could actually carry.
In another experiment by the same channel, below, you can see whether flies can, well, fly in a vacuum chamber or not.