Videos: Taking the ‘straight arm’ challenge is the latest obsession on the internet

The internet is home to fascinating feats of individual prowess, leading to challenges that proliferate quickly. There was planking, there was the mannequin challenge, there was the cinnamon challenge, and, more recently, an “invisible box” challenge. The latest addition is the “straight arm” challenge.

The challenge is to down a drink without bending your elbow.

It’s trickier than it sounds. You can’t bend your elbow even the slightest, so the only way to have a drink is by suspending the glass (or mug, or cup) as hight above your head as possible and, effectively, pouring it over yourself. Unless, of course, you have remarkable aim, hand-eye coordination and knowledge of physics.

It seems to have started with Kristen Hanby who posted a video of himself attempting to “straight arm” drinks with his friend. The trend has resulted in some messy videos across social media that you can watch below, and wastage aplenty.

Dad Billman defeated the straight arm challenge😳 pic.twitter.com/vBwf1i8el8 — Pono Petersen (@PonoPetersen) December 15, 2017

Play

This is what happens when you ask your dad to do the straight arm challenge with you... 😒 #StraightArmChallenge pic.twitter.com/YHMK6Bu9OY — Shanaye Nordic (@ShanayeN) December 14, 2017

Play