Watch: These koalas wrestling in the middle of a road caused a traffic jam that everyone loved
Nothing vicious about it. At least, not to onlookers.
Koalas have a reputation of being cuddly creatures, a reputation that remains intact even after you watch the video (above) of two of them engaged in an impromptu wrestling bout in the middle of a road in Australia. You might expect a vicious fight, but the roly-poly marsupials seemed to be having fun rather than airing their anger.
The scene was captured by Marguerite Smith on Sturt Valley Road in Adelaide Hills. She wrote in the video description on Facebook, “So whilst a lot of you are battling Xmas traffic have a look at what held me up today! Only in Australia!”
The cause of the fight is still not known, but social media users suggested the brawl may have been over a female koala. It was a unique sight even for people who live in Australia. “I’m on the road for work all the time and see great things. But this was something I’ve never seen and I live in Stirling,” Smith told News.com.au.