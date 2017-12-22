Around the Web

‘Sexual harassment, Russians, Russians sexually harassing the election’: Trevor Noah on Trump’s year

At least he didn’t end the world.

by 
Play

Trevor Noah’s year-end special couldn’t possibly have been on a subject other than US President Donald Trump. “Sexual harassment, Russians, Russians sexually harassing the election, something like that,” Noah began, offering a summary of 2017.

He is convinced that the president is a paradox. “Every day I wake up terrified at the notion that he’s president of the most powerful nation in the world, but I must admit every day I also wake up knowing he’s going to make me laugh.”

Noah acknowledged that he had not given the president enough credit. He was surprised when the President didn’t end the world on his first international trip. Back then, Noah thought to himself, “Donald Trump is going to go to Saudi Arabia and give a speech on Islam to actual Muslims? I was waiting for the world to end in that moment. I thought he was going to get off that plane, see all the Muslim women dressed up and say, ‘So many ninjas!’ and it was just going to end.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.