Watch: Can a music video help save the Great Barrier Reef? It can at least spread the word
The world’s largest coral reef may be dying, and it’s all our fault.
Grammy award-winning artist Flume just released new music, accompanied by a captivating video. But if the video is noteworthy, it’s for a different reason.
On view are vibrant scenes from the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef off the coast of Queensland in Australia. Made in collaboration with environmental organisation Greenpeace, the video is not yet another exposition of the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef. Instead, its objective is to show damaging impact of climate change on this natural wonder.
Harley Streten, known as Flume, is championing the cause for preserving the structure with his “anthem for the Reef”. The video intersperses images of the magical aquatic ecosystem with distressing clips of pollution and dead coral.
“We are the last line of defence. And we can work together to stand up against big polluters and hold our governments to account,” says a Greenpeace campaign. “The Reef may never recover to its past glory, but we can take action now to protect it disappearing completely.”