Watch: Meet Shiva Keshavan, India’s fastest man on ice

Shiva Keshavan is India’s only luger, but he has so far done an excellent job in representing India at the Winter Olympics. Known popularly as “India’s fastest man on ice”, the 36-year-old is a five time Olympian, and is all set to represent India at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 in South Korea.

The luger from Manali has had a long, illustrious career that includes setting an Asian speed record on his luge sled. And though the 2018 Winter Olympics will probably be his last, he hopes to finish with his career’s best performance.

The video above is a brief introduction to the Olympian and to luging, a sport little known to most people in India. “Nobody expected to see somebody from India. Everybody thinks India is a tropical country until you tell them of the Himalayas,” says Keshavan, in the video above.

Describing luging as “a dangerous mix of speed and danger” he reveals his approach to the adventurous sport. And, judging by the video, crashing your sled doesn’t look like much fun. According to Keshavan, it feels a lot like being in a washing machine.

