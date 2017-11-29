Bundelkhand’s tales of compromise: Families choose money over justice in murder cases against women
The compromise between the victim’s families and perpetrators reflects how grim the situation for women truly is.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data, crimes against women increased 83% from 1,85,312 in 2007 to 338,954 in 2016. Painting a grim picture on the other hand, the conviction rate for crimes against women in 2016 was the lowest in the decade at 18.9%.
Uttar Pradesh reported the most number of crimes against women among all states and union territories. However, a series of reports done by Khabar Lahariya reveal how crimes against women are going unreported in parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Bundelkhand, families of the victims prefer to cooperate and compromise with the perpetrators for money in lieu of avoiding legal recourse. Alleged murders of women are swept under the carpet under an achingly ubiquitous tradition called ‘Samjhauta’.
The above video shows how these compromises are reached and why the victims’ families prefer a monetary cop out instead of pursuing legal recourse when it comes to murder and rape cases against women.