Watch Jodie Foster and Stephen Colbert reprise ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ to mock Donald Trump
Hannibal Lector is back, and he might have the answers to Trump’s ties to Russia
When Clarice Starling has to turn to Hannibal Lector for safety, that’s when you know the US is in serious trouble.
American TV talk show Stephen Colbert and actress Jodie Foster put together a hilarious spoof of the famous The Silence of the Lambs, titled The Silence of the Trumps. Foster reprises her role as the FBI’s Clarice Starling, who is now an agent of the Mueller investigation come to question Colbert’s character Hannibal Lector (originally played by Anthony Hopkins) about Trump’s connection to Russia.
The duo hit back at Trump, brilliantly mocking the failures of the his administration and the President’s many indictments, including Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, his connection to WikiLeaks, his attempts to acquire Clinton’s missing email, as well as his obsession with Diet Coke.
However, the spoof doesn’t end quite like the film.