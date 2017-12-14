Around the Web

Watch: Mumbai’s ‘Dhobi Ghat’, bustling and chaotic by day, turns hypnotic in this film

Wash, rinse, repeat. And make it all look poetic.

by 
Play

At first it can seem utterly haphazard, but there is clear purpose in the seemingly chaotic activity: get thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, clothes washed, dried and ironed every day. But it takes a film to turn this chain of hectic activities into a hypnotic sequence.

Mumbai’s 140-year-old dhobi ghat – where washermen converge to do their business – located in Mahalaxmi has some 7,000 people making a living from washing (not to mention dyeing and bleaching) the clothes that people wear every day. Despite the advent of washing machines and even laundromats, the estimated annual turnover, according to the The Times of India, is about Rs 100 crore.

Filmmaker Chinmay Raut captures the daily routine of the washermen, which involves handling clothes and linen from homes, hotels and hospitals across the city. There’s magic even in the mundane, with imaginative shots and smooth editing. And, of course, there’s always slo-mo.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.