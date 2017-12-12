Watch this 22-year-old trapeze artist walk across the river Seine, 200 feet up in the air

Play

Trapeze artist and balance athlete Nathan Paulin had already set the world record in April, 2016 when he, along with Danny Mensik, completed the longest slackline – a web rather than a rope – walk in the world, covering over one kilometre.

On December 9, the 22-year-old attempted another daring stunt in Paris, this time by walking a slackline from the Eiffel Tower all the way across the River Seine to Trocadero Square, at height of nearly 200 feet.

Paris#equilibrisme#telethon# vertige A post shared by Mallet Sophie (@sophiemallet63) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Though Paulin got off on the wrong foot, losing his balance during practice, his actual run was flawless. Covering a distance of 650 metres, the slackline-walk was the world’s first crossing of this length in an urban environment, reported Mail Online.

The event was part of the 31st Telethon to raise money for research into rare diseases, and was one of about 50 other events that took place in Paris the same day.

Paulin has previously set several records for slacklining. His record-breaking slackline walk from 2016 (below) was also the longest balancing act ever.