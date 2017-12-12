Around the Web

Watch this 22-year-old trapeze artist walk across the river Seine, 200 feet up in the air

There was at least one heart-stopping moment.

by 
Play

Trapeze artist and balance athlete Nathan Paulin had already set the world record in April, 2016 when he, along with Danny Mensik, completed the longest slackline – a web rather than a rope – walk in the world, covering over one kilometre.

On December 9, the 22-year-old attempted another daring stunt in Paris, this time by walking a slackline from the Eiffel Tower all the way across the River Seine to Trocadero Square, at height of nearly 200 feet.

Paris#equilibrisme#telethon# vertige

A post shared by Mallet Sophie (@sophiemallet63) on

Though Paulin got off on the wrong foot, losing his balance during practice, his actual run was flawless. Covering a distance of 650 metres, the slackline-walk was the world’s first crossing of this length in an urban environment, reported Mail Online.

The event was part of the 31st Telethon to raise money for research into rare diseases, and was one of about 50 other events that took place in Paris the same day.

Paulin has previously set several records for slacklining. His record-breaking slackline walk from 2016 (below) was also the longest balancing act ever.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.