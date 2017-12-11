Watch: This apocalyptic, punk news broadcast features everything that’s wrong with the world
Blondie’s Deborah Harry and Joan Jett present a dystopian news broadcast, with a delightful weather report, and a ‘Russian puppet show’.
Drop everything you’re doing and tune in to “Doom or Destiny News” (above), which brings you all the latest news about the impending apocalypse, presented by Deborah Harry and Joan Jett. The cheery news report features live feeds from the “Republican Reptile Rally in Raleigh” while an informative ticker below streams information like “Science says ‘I told you so’” and “Space aliens decide earth not visiting”.
The weather forecast for the end of the year predicts asteroid strikes, plagues and a thermonuclear war, followed by a nuclear winter and “post history”.
In case things aren’t clear yet, the news broadcast is the music video for Blondie’s new music video for Doom or Destiny, featuring punk music’s most iconic female pairing – Blondie’s Debbie Harry with Joan Jett.
Harry described the punk-rock video as “the most openly political video Blondie has ever done”. The musicians wanted to comment on the “the bizarre state of media and news in the current political ‘idocracy’” and decided to take on issues like environmental collapse, fossil fuels, global warming, bee population decline, Donald Trump and Russia, feminism, consumerism, the marketing of war and everything else relevant with their bleak, fierce video.
Director Rob Roth wanted to represent “a spectrum of female fierceness” in the video. “It’s a ‘f**k you’ to what’s going on in the world and a call to arms for women everywhere,”he said.“We need to...not be afraid to call out bullshit when we see it. Especially for people who don’t necessarily have a platform or a voice.”