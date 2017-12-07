Mesmerising slow-motion video captures the terrifying beauty of lightning
If only this was how it appeared to the naked eye.
Dustin Farrell is a storm-chaser. He has dedicated his life to following and observing storms, and, in the process, some of the most extraordinary footage of lightning strikes. Played in slow motion, the footage reveals how lightning spreads across the sky.
Now, he has compiled some of his best shots into the breathtaking video (above), which he has named Transient. Farrell captured all the stunning footage, most of it recorded in Arizona, on his Phantom Flex4K at 1000 frames per second over 30 days, during which he traveled over 20,000 miles.
“My respect and admiration for storm chasers became even stronger this year,” he wrote in the description, talking of the stressful ordeal of completing “one of the most difficult projects I have ever attempted in my career”. There were days when he travelled hundreds of miles without capturing any notable footage, while other days saw him going him with a large smile on his face. But his work absolutely paid off.
“Lightning is like a snowflake. Every bolt is different,” wrote Farrell.