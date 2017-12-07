Watch: Foresters in Kerala rescued a baby elephant stuck in mud hole and earned a grateful gesture
What can a mother do after her child is rescued?
A baby elephant fell into a man-made well in Thattekad, Kerala, while trying to cross the Urulanthanni River. Its family came to its rescue almost immediately but were unable to get it out. Luckily for the calf, more help was on its way.
The video above shows how forest officials, along with some villagers who happened to be nearby, helped the baby elephant in a rescue operation that lasted almost five hours.
The team used a mechanical digger to help remove dirt around the well so that the youngster could escape on its own. Shiju V Chacko, the section forest officer of Thattekkad district, confirmed that the elephant was reunited with its mother and the rest of the herd on the other side of the well. After which the mother waved her trunk towards the people gathered to watch the rescue, almost as if to say “thank you” for saving her baby.
The memory and intelligence of elephants has long been the subject of scientific study. Research has captured much data about the creatures, who are known to be emphatic, self-aware and problem-solvers. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they are capable of expressing gratitude.