‘Lock him up’: Watch New Yorkers protest President Donald Trump’s arrival with hostile chants
This city has a mind of its own.
As United States President Donald Trump and his motorcade, along with adviser Kellyanne Conway and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, made their way down the streets of New York, they were welcomed to the city by a group of protesters screaming slogans that included, but were not limited to, “Shame on you”, “Traitor”, “New York hates you” and even “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go”.
As the videos above and below show, Trump was booed a number of times. There were constant chants of “Lock him up!”, a reference to the 2016 chant “lock her up”, which was often used by Trump and his supporters for Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.
Hundreds of protesters, holding banners and placards, had gathered near Midtown Restaurant in the city, where Trump was scheduled to attend a Republican Party fundraiser.