Watch: Any pizza party is great, but this one was literally out of this world
The astronauts put a whole new spin on ‘hand-tossed’ pizza.
Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli had very casually mentioned to NASA’s International Space Station manager, Kirk Shireman, that he missed pizza. Neither he, nor any of his five fellow astronauts, could have known what would follow.
What the Expedition 53 crew in space were expecting was the Cygnus resupply ship. What they didn’t know was that the ship also came with a small pizza kit, with all their favourite make-your-own-pizza ingredients, including pizza dough, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, olives, pesto and more.
The elated astronauts wasted no time getting down to some good old fashioned earth-style baking, and embarked on their “cosmic pizza” adventure. Now, a pizza party is certifiable fun, but when in space, one must do as spacemen do.
The astronauts put a whole new spin on “hand-tossed” pizzas in the zero-gravity space, as you can watch in the video above. Commander Randy Bresnik called the pizzas “Flying Saucers of the edible kind” on Twitter and wrote (below), “Pizza Pie created from scratch, the IPDS (Intergalactic Pizza Devouring Squad) says 12 thumbs up!”