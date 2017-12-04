‘Do you consider yourself an Indian?’ Watch former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s response
Unsurprisingly, the question did not go down well.
“Do you consider yourself an Indian?” This was the question that tipped Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister over the edge. At the third edition of the Agenda Aaj Tak event (video above), when anchor Punya Prasoon Bajpayee questioned him on his stand on Kashmir, the veteran politician lost his equanimity and responded furiously.
“Are you doubtful about this?”, Abdullah challenged Bajpayee. “What is truly regrettable is that you, of all people, have your doubts. I am very certain (that I consider myself an Indian),” Abdullah exploded. He even chided Bajpayee for asking a question based solely on his “suspicion”.
“Who has given you the right to ask me whether I am an Indian or not?” Abdullah said, as a stunned audience looked on.
His final word of advice to Bajpayee was: “You need to see a psychiatrist.”