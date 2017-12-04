This video shows where SpaceX does its rocket development and testing (and sometimes scares cattle)
A glimpse of a no-frills campus.
Known for edgy videos that showcase the most spectacular scientific endeavours with a light touch, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is a social media innovator too. One of their newest feats (apart from making rocket science nerds cool since 2002) was to unintentionally frighten a herd of cattle while testing a self-landing rocket.
The company’s remote development facility in McGregor, Texas, USA is shown (video above) to be the site of action. We’re shown test runs of a Falcon reusable rocket ejecting smoke and flame, and another one (or is it the same one?) about to land. Close to the test site, the herd is grazing and minding its own business when it’s scared away by the sudden launch.
To be honest, that’s not the real purpose of this video, which provides glimpses of the SpaceX offices as well as the layout of the campus where all the, well, rocket science is seen on display.