Watch: Muppets from ‘Sesame Street’ travelled to Upside Down for a ‘Stranger Things’ parody
Every joke, trope and gimmick (including the accents) is spot-on.
The latest edition to the booming business of Stranger Things 2 spoofs comes from the Sesame Street camp (above), as part of their ongoing series of parody videos. Titled Sharing Things, it even has a “cute wholesome message” for the children (and adults) watching it.
While the characters are in keeping with the overall plot of Stranger Things (spoilers ahead), the storyline is not. Lured by the prospects of treats, and having eaten everything up in Snackside Down, the Cookiegorgon (akin to the Demogorgon) creeps into the real world. And learns that he cannot have the treats and the snacks all to himself.
The question: Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats? The spoof features Grover as Lucas, Ernie as Dustin, Cookie Monster as the Cookiegorgon and the number 11 as, well you guessed it, Eleven.