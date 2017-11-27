‘What will the judiciary do if the executive neglects citizens?’ Watch Soli Sorabjee at his sharpest
Very few people have seen the Indian judiciary as closely or as long as the former Attorney General has.
What does the much revered Soli Sorabjee, one of India’s finest legal eagles, have to say about the present state of judicial practices? At 87, he has practised during the tenures of over 30 Chief Justices of India, and has a wide-angle view of the system.
The key question: is the judiciary more than its meant to? As Sorabjee says in an interview (video above), “Today’s judiciary is a mixed picture. No doubt judicial overreach exists, but what will the judiciary do if the executive neglects the citizens?”
“The judiciary needs protection from itself,” noted Sorabjee, stressing on the need for judges to take their colleagues into confidence for resolution of issues. He also had some advice for the Chief Justice of India and for lawyers, while touching upon the controversies concerning Justice Chelameswar and the BCCI.
Sorabjee is still certain of the people’s faith in the system. “All said and done, even the common citizen is confident in the judiciary,” he said.