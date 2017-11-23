Around the Web

Watch: Green Day uses new music video to reveal the grim reality of the American Dream (and Trump)

Donald Trump may well have featured in many more critical videos already than any of his predecessors.

by 
Play

Green Day frontman and vocalist Billie Joel Armstrong is living out the American dream – such as it is – in the band’s new music video for Back in the USA. Set in the black-and-white 1950s, the video has Armstrong appearing on screen in vintage clothing, and with a Pleasantville-like idyllic suburban family life.

Everything changes, however, once Armstrong purchases an intriguing new pair of sunglasses, inspired by John Carpenter’s classic 1988 film They Live, that allow him to see in colour, and some more. Armstrong sings in the background, “The saddest story ever told is feeling safe in our suburban homes.”

In reality, the sunglasses exposes the wearer to the truth, the grim reality, enabling them to see through the advertisements and TV spots to perceive the subliminal messages, like “consume”, “conform”, and “President to lie to the nation tomorrow”. Subversive events eventually lead to the appearance of a zombie-alien-like horrifying creature, who is supposedly the President of the United States, bearing an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump.

The punk-rock band cleverly subverts the great American Dream in the video and slays Trump, all the while paying tribute to Carpenter and Pleasantville.

Armstrong and the rest of the band have been open in their criticism of the POTUS since he announced his candidacy, and had even made a music video (below) earlier, targeting him.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.