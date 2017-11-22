Watch: Baba Sehgal strikes again, this time with a frenzied ode to ‘the era of Google’
In which Baba Sehgal Googles himself.
One of the most astute commentators on current affairs today is Bollywood’s “King of Rap” – stretching a point – Baba Sehgal.
Nothing quite seems to get past him, be it GST, war, Despacito, demonetisation, or simply going to the gym. Sehgal has a song for everything.
His new theme is Google and everything it has come to represent today. Appropriately titled Google ka zamana hai (It is the era of Google) the song is a Sehgalesque ode to the search engine which appears to know everything about every one of us.
“Duniya chhoti ho gayi hai type karke info le lo; online se hee tum plumber, laptop ya lancer le lo” (The world has become small, type to get info; order your plumber, laptop and lancer online itself) says the video description, quoting the lyrics.
Sehgal lists all the ways in which the search engine is running our lives, from Google Maps and online shopping to dating websites and online degrees, and even goes meta as he Googles himself and his song in the video.