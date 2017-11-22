Watch: This is a rare tour inside the world’s only private Boeing 787 Dreamliner
This is as close to the interiors as most of us are likely to get.
There’s just one private Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the world right now. The rest are owned by major airline companies. And a video shot by aviation blogger Sam Chui offers a sneak peek into what the luxury jet is like.
The plane, named Deer Jet, belongs to UAS International Trip Support and was recently on display at the Dubai Air Show. Words cannot do justice to the opulence – only the visuals reveal its extent.
As the video reveals, the interiors offer luxury on a lavish scale, with space not being a problem at all, whether it’s in the lounge, the private bedroom, or even the seating area where the seats open into full flat beds. The plane is available for charter – though not, we daresay, to most of us, given our travel budgets.