Watch: What is the truth behind the ‘aliens’ supposedly spotted in Visakhapatnam?
After the alien conspiracy theories from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the creatures turned out be...young barn owls.
If every suggested alien sighting in the world turned out to be real, they would be walking among us on pretty much a daily basis. However, these sightings and theories are usually debunked and there don’t seem to be any aliens on the planet as of this moment (though sometimes world leaders do make you wonder).
Yet, residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were convinced that aliens had been captured on camera at a construction site in Visakhapatnam. A video (above) was widely circulated on social media and Whatsapp, showing unidentified foreign creatures at a construction site.
It’s true that the creatures in the video do look odd and a little eerie. Much to everyone’s disappointment, however, far from being extraterrestrial creatures, they turned out to be just plain old barn owls. The beautiful species is found around central India and is characterised by heart-shaped faces and beaks that point downward. Their seemingly odd “alien-like” behaviour just stemmed from being alarmed and petrified.
These barn owls were probably chicks whose feathers were yet to grow out. They also looked malnourished or underfed and in need of medical attention, according to medical experts, who instructed locals not to touch or disturb the birds.