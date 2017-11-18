Watch: This is what Tesla’s first electric truck and new electric sports car look (and sound) like
Production and sales are still two or three years away.
On Thursday evening, Elon Musk revealed his company Tesla’s first electric truck – along with a surprise in the form of a new sports car, called the Roadster (video above).
The car made its entry from the back of one of the trucks at the show. “The point of doing this is just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk said. “Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.”
As for the truck – Musk appeared in the presentation area in one of the two on display – it promises to change road transportation in a big way, with a promise of going 800 km without needing a recharge. It is also designed to ensure the driver sits in the middle of the cab rather than to one side. And without needing a single large engine – each wheel is powered by its own motor – the design is all-new too.
Of course, it’s all some way in the future still. The sports car will be on sale in 2020, and the truck goes into production in 2019. Musk went on Twitter before the event to tease his audience, claiming that his truck “can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of a latte”.