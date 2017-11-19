Around the Web

Caught on camera: Passers-by rush to lift car off a schoolboy after he was run over by it

The incident took place in a Chinese city. The schoolboy was unharmed.

by 
Play

It’s hard to believe that a schoolboy paused in the middle of the road to tie his shoelaces, only to be run over by a car. But that’s just what surveillance camera footage from the streets of Yueging County in Zhejiang Province, China, reveals.

Incredibly, and thankfully, the incident which took place on November 13 had a happy ending, thanks to passers-by.

As the video shows, the schoolboy has just bent over to tie his shoelaces when a white Mercedes-Benz turned around the corner – mercifully slowly – and, horrifically, ran over the boy. The woman driver, identified only as Pan, told Zhejiang News that she didn’t notice the boy until she heard him yell. It seems she was looking for a parking slot.

The area was all but deserted initially, but as the woman got out of the car and raised the alarm, passers-by ran up. Enough of them gathered to lift the front of the car off the ground, enabling the boy to emerge.

Miraculously, he was saved by his backpack, which had been wedged between him and the wheel. He got away with no

She immediately got out of the car to help the boy, who was completely submerged under the car, and was joined by many passers-by who rushed to help her to lift the car off the boy.

Luckily, the boy’s life was inadvertently saved by his backpack, which came under the tyre and stopped it from going any further, and the boy got away with no major injuries.

The woman wasn’t driving at a high speed, but has been charged for dangerous driving. She told Zhejiang News, “I’m really grateful that there are so many people helping me out. I wouldn’t know what to do if they were not around.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.