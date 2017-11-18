Around the Web

Watch: In spite of being shot and injured, this guard in Delhi foiled an attempt to rob an ATM

He was bleeding even as he fended off the robbers.

by 

Two men on a motorcycle thought they could get away with robbing a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi. They did have all the necessary tools – they wore helmets to protect their identity, carried weapons, and picked an ATM in a relatively isolated lane in the Majra Dabas area of North West Delhi – with only a frail security guard, seemingly of advanced years, on duty.

Their only folly – apart from the obvious one of the crime they were committing – was underestimating the security guard.

The CCTV footage above shows the men attacking the security guard, with one of them apparently shooting him before shoving him out of the way. The other man entered the ATM, only to find someone already inside.

The security guard, however, who was bleeding by now, again attempted to stop the robbers, pushing them aside with his rifle, at which point one of the men fired in the air.

The two men continued to threaten and fight the guard, shooting him yet again before grabbing his rifle and running away. People watched the incident from a safe distance, fleeing when they heard the gun shots, but nobody attempted to help the security guard.

Identified as Dalip Tiwari, the valiant guard – who thwarted the robbery – was rushed to the hospital and is safe and out of danger now, reports ANI. The Delhi Police have registered a case against the assailants under sections sections 394/397 and 25/27 Arms Act, and an investigation is underway.

