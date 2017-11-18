Around the Web

Hollywood heist or chilling reality? Watch this hard-hitting film about the impact of tax evasion

Who are the real victims when companies don’t pay their fair share of taxes?

This short video (above) has all the makings of a horror or thriller film. It shows a group of malevolent masked robbers entering a hospital building and embarking on a chilling mission – emptying the hospital of its equipment and resources, oblivious to the needs of the patients.

Only at the end does it deliver its stark message: “When companies don’t pay their fair share of tax, poor countries are stripped of funds needed for vital services like hospitals. Demand governments act to stop tax dodging. Help beat poverty.”

The hard-hitting film was devised by Oxfam, an international confederation of NGOs focused on the alleviation of global poverty, to make a chilling point about the devastating human cost of tax evasion. According to them, just a third of the tax evaded by big corporates and multi-national companies would be enough to prevent the needless deaths of millions of mothers and children.

Claiming that the poorest countries lose out on an estimated $100 billion in tax revenue every year, Oxfam is pushing people to demand that governments act against the tax evasion. Don’t Panic, the producers of the film, used the premise of a heist to present the complex issue in a way that people could relate to and understand.

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.