Watch: The truth behind Rahul Gandhi’s viral ‘potato-into-gold’ speech
The video, it appears now, was edited out of context to ridicule Gandhi.
A 20-second video clip (above) in which Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said he knows of a machine that “if fed potato, will give gold in return” went viral on social media, with Gandhi being mocked by trolls and becoming the butt of several memes.
The video, it appears now, was edited out of context to make Gandhi’s speech appear ridiculous on purpose. In the full video (below), that hit the internet a day later, it is evident that he was commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises to the people of Gujarat.
At a gathering in Patan, Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi’s “unfulfilled promises” to the Adivasi community in Gujarat. The full video shows Gandhi quoting Modi: “Modi had promised Rs 40,000 crore for the welfare of the Adivasi communities Gujarat, but not a dime has been given.” He also added: “During the floods, he pledged Rs 500 crore, and yet again, he failed to keep his promise.”
After he makes the “potato-gold” quip, Gandhi explains how these were not his words but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, before moving on to criticise some of his other policies.