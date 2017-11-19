Watch: Did you know these amazing dance moves have been perfected right here in India?
India’s B-Boy dancers, as they’re called, seem to be as good as the best in the world.
India is brimming with talent in the hip-hop department. First, Suede Gully brought together performers from different disciplines of hip-hop culture: breakdance (B-Boying or breaking), MCing, and graffiti.
Then came the Red Bull BC One – one of the biggest one-on-one B-Boy competitions in the world – whose latest Indian edition was held in Bangalore.
While B-Boy Flying Machine stole the title as the Indian Champion this year, the event also released a music video (above) to celebrate the dancers who made it to the finals, and to introduce the vibrant “breaking” scene in India to the rest of us.
Shot in Mumbai’s legendary Mukesh Mills, the video features the 16 finalists of the championship, enabling them to flaunt their skills. Bangalore-based rapper Brodha V’s explosive fusion track Aigiri Nandini provides the soundtrack for B-Boys Flying Machine, Andul, Godhand, Flexx and many others to show off their finest moves.