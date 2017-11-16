What would day-to-day life be like if it was automated? Disastrous, according to this music video
‘Being human is better than looking for an easy way out.’
Wouldn’t life be just wonderful if everything was automated? If you never had to lift a finger and machines performed all your daily mundane tasks for you?
The idea is appealing, but human nature, and this music video (above), say no. “Life can be problematic,” admit directors Jonny Look and Scottie Cameron, adding that everything takes time and energy. That’s why they challenged themselves to create devices “of great inconvenience” using three items for Canadian band Ought’s new track called These 3 Things.
The video features a mannequin going about his day as a host of objects put together to create automations fraught with human error perform his daily tasks for him. However, things don’t quite work out the same way with humans.
“When initially testing the convenience machines without the human variable, we discovered luxury and success. However, it was sterile,” said the directors in a statement. “The beauty only came with the unpredictable moments brought by the human element. Being human is better than looking for an easy way out.”
The post-punk Montral-based quarter released the music video and track to announce their new album Room Inside the World, which explores themes of “identity, connection, survival in a precarious world” using the help of vibraphones, a 70-piece choir, drum machines and “justly intonated synthesisers”, apart from the usual instruments.