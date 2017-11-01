Around the Web

Videos: What happened after the deadly terror attack in New York that killed eight and injured many

The suspect drove a pick-up truck down a busy bicycle path before slamming into a school bus.

Eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured when a man drove his pick-up truck down a busy bicycle path for almost a mile in Manhattan, New York city. He crushed cyclists and pedestrians with his rented vehicle before slamming into a school bus, injured two adults and two children. The devastating aftermath of the attack was captured in videos (below) by people present at the scene.

The man jumped out of his vehicle and reportedly screamed “Allahu Akbar” before running away, brandishing what appeared to be two guns in each hand, as you can watch in the video above (and below). He was, however, shot by a police official in the abdomen and injured before being captured and arrested. The guns turned out to be pellet and paintball guns.

The suspect was later identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uber driver from Uzbekistan, who had been living in the United States since 2010. He was driving a rental Home Depot truck, which is being investigated further.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference, “aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

Of the eight people killed, five belonged to a group of Argentine friends, and one was identified as a Belgian national. Some witnesses to the attack shared their harrowing experience:

However, remaining true to the New York spirit, in spite of a high alert in the city, citizens flocked in thousands to the Halloween Parade just hours after the deadly attack.

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

