Watch: Donald Trump is true to character while playing trick or treat in the White House
‘I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know.’
Children dressed up in Halloween costumes gathered around the Oval Office in the White House in Washington DC for probably the most high-profile trick-or-treating of their lives. Little did they know that they were going to get tricked. For seated at the table was President Donald Trump.
The interaction between Trump and the children was a wonderful ode to the President’s status quo, as the video above shows. There’s an integral reason why – the children’s parents were none other than Trump’s nemesis, his arch-enemy, the media.
Trump made sure to act like a grandfather figure, and showered the children with compliments, while taking sly jabs at the journalists: “I cannot believe that media produced such beautiful children. How the media did this, I don’t know.”
He couldn’t seem to resist himself, as he even asked the children, “Are you gonna grow up to be your parents? Mmm? Don’t answer.”
The painful, awkward interaction continued for a several minutes, during which Trump distributed candy to the wide-eyed children. But not before owning his ultimate Trump-ness to the world as he told one of them while handing over candy, “Well, you have no weight problems; that’s the good news, right?”