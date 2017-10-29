Watch: Baz Luhrmann is back to making lavish fantasies (so what if this one’s only an advertisement?
‘Welcome to Reddham Gardens, where it’s always spring.’
After The Great Gatsby, what next for Academy Award-nominated director Baz Lurhmann? As it turns out, a short film titled The Secret Life of Flowers. Except that it’s an advertisement.
The film is set in a mysterious, far-off country mansion, where the season of spring runs eternally, and features the intersecting love stories of characters played by actors Tom Rhys Harries, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Ruby Dagnall, who aspire to be “flowers” in the eternal spring garden. The inhabitants of Reddham Gardens are seen eating, drinking, rolling around in the grass and making merry, as they don’t need a reason to ever leave.
There are also cameo appearances by several well-known models and actors, including Imaan Hammam, Grace Hartzel, and Saskia de Brauw. And all this is to present a new line of fashion which is a collaboration between H&M and Erdem. The botanical theme is inspired by Erdem Moralioglu’s runway designs.
“It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times — it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring,” Luhrmann said in a statement.
Watch the behind-the-scenes video: