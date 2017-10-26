Around the Web

Watch this comedian mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi with uncanny precision

Shyam Rangeela’s Rahul Gandhi act is hilarious too.

Hearing a speech starting with “Mitrooon” on TV used to instil a mixture of awe and dread, till Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped the word from his announcement speeches after a great deal of pushback on social media.

Over the past weekend, however, the word was back, this time drawing peals of laughter. A 22-year-old comedian from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan confidently walked on stage at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, dressed in regulation neta attire, clutched the microphone, and started – “Mitrooon. Mai aaj aap ke liye ek bohot hi buri khabar le kar ke aaya hoon. (Friends, I have some very bad news for you).”

Shyam Rangeela continued with his Modi act to speak about a popular TV serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, interspersed, of course, with references to demonetisation and other policies – much to the delight of the judges, Akshay Kumar, Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal, and the audience. He even dropped in as Rahul Gandhi a couple of times during the show, though his Modi certainly out-shone Gandhi.

This wasn’t the first time that Rangeela has mimicked Indian political leaders. Last November, he posted a video (below) titled “Modi Ji’s reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai” on YouTube:

Rangeela has also performed his act at the college festival at the Vivekananda Institute of Technology (VIT), where Modi and Gandhi talked about gol-gappas:

Sponsored Content 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.