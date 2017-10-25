Around the Web

Videos: Listen to these performances by Girija Devi. There will not be another like her

The luminary of the Seniya and Banaras gharanas leaves a deep void in Indian classical music.

Girija Devi, the “thumri queen” and noted Indian classical vocalist, died on Tuesday evening in Kolkata. The 88-year-old singer was admitted to BM Birla Hospital in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack earlier in the day and died around 9 pm.

Even at 88, Appa ji, as she was fondly known, was a formidable force with a scintillating voice to be reckoned with. As one of the luminaries of Seniya and Banaras gharanas, and a legendary exponent, perhaps the last, of thumri, tappa, chaiti and khayal – forms of Indian classical music – she leaves a deep void in Indian classical music.

Deewana Kiye Shaam

Girija Devi was born in 1929 in Varanasi, where she took lessons in singing from vocalist and sarangi player Sarju Prasad Misra in her early childhood. She immersed herself in the art since she was a child and started singing for radio, and later at conferences when her husband denied her permission to perform for the Nawabs at the time.

The “thumri queen”, as she was known, exhilarated audiences with her performances, which often included eminent personalities such as Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Radhakrishnan.

Ek Din Murli, Girija Devi and Ronu Majumdar (jugalbandi)

Girija Devi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards over her expansive career and continued to perform up until a few weeks before her demise.

Her powerhouse performances show why she will remain an unforgettable star of Indian classical music.

Saptak Annual Music Festival 2016
Sponsored Content 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.