Around the Web

Watch: These Lebanon neighbourhoods are fighting each other, but spelling ‘peace’ on their roofs

Street artists from the battle-worn country are sending a clear message to the world.

by 

Two ravaged neighbourhoods stand next to each other in Tripoli, Lebanon. They are in conflict with each other.

Up close, one can see the bullet holes in the buildings, the ruins of mortar fires, photographs of people killed in violence, and the scars of battle.

Yet, from space, the buildings send out a message of peace in bold, pistachio-green. “Salam”, the Arabic word for “peace”, is spelt out by art on their roofs, collectively.

That was the intention of identical twin brothers, Mohamed and Omar Kabbani, who started the street art scene in Lebanon in 2001 through Ashekman. “We’re painting the word ‘Salam’ across 85 building rooftops over 1.3 kilometres...to convey that people here are peaceful,” Omar told AFP. “And Lebanon in general, we want peace.”

The 34-year-old twins initiated “Operation Salam” three years ago, researching – and, inevitably, rejecting – multiple locations before they finally settled on the infamous Syria Street that separates two conflicted neighbourhoods, Bab Al Tebanneh and Jabal Mohsen. The two neighbourhoods have fought several armed clashes in recent years, owing to their respective Sunni-majority and Alawite-majority status, and yet people from both sides came together to help with the project.

“All of the workers live here in the neighbourhood, they lived the conflict, some of them got shot,” said Omar. “Two years ago, they were hiding from bullets...now they’re painting their rooftops proudly.”

The brothers used paint that seals the rooftops against rain and reflects ultra-violet rays to keep the homes below cool, so as to provide some benefits to the residents. They admitted to AFP that they hold no delusions about the kind of effect their artwork will have – they realise it does little to help the fighting or the poverty in the area.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.