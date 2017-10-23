Watch: This Pakistani comedian has the perfect response to those trolling Malala for wearing jeans
‘Elon Musk has designed a new rocket... and we are still sitting here, trying to decide what a woman can wear.’
Like many students, Malala Yousafzai went to college in a pair of jeans. And some people couldn’t take it, criticising the trolling the 20-year-old Pakistani winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Malala won the prize for her revolutionary work advocating education for girls in Pakistan, a cause that led her to be shot by a Taliban gunman. She was in critical condition before effecting a long and arduous recovery, but she did not abandon her cause.
And some people felt that Malala, now a student of Oxford University, shouldn’t have dressed in jeans. No sooner was an image (below) posted online, showing her in a bomber jacket, jeans and heels, along with the traditional head-scarf, than she was denounced as being “immodest” and “un-Islamic”, with some even going so far as to compare her to Mia Khalifa, an adult-film star.
Of course, the trolls were countered by many who spoke up for Malala’s right to dress as she pleases. A Pakistani stand-up comic, however, stole the show.
Junaid Akram, also known as Ganjiswag, posted a video (above) slamming all of Malala’s trolls with his characteristic humour and informed sarcasm. “Look at how far the world has come. Elon Musk has designed a new rocket...and we are still sitting here, trying to decide what a woman can wear,” he begins emphatically. “Who are we to question what women wear after all?”
He also tweeted a pertinent question.