Watch: This ‘Dirty Dancing’ parody is an amusing reminder for fire safety
‘Keep having the time of your life - test your smoke alarm weekly.’
The Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) of the UK wants you to keep having the “time of your life”, but in a safe manner.
To get people to check their fire alarms regularly, the KFRS made a parody video of the legendary climactic scene from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.
Appearing in full costume, firefighters Nathan Pavey and Joanne Gilham re-create the dance, originally performed by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, to Time of My Life, complete with the ambitious, copied-to-death lift at the end, which Gilham utilises to test out the fire alarm. Of course, they add their own awkwardly charming moves to the mix and really own it, before the screen flashes, “Keep having the time of your life – test your smoke alarm weekly.”
The point of the video is clear, as KFRS wrote on Twitter, “Nobody puts fire safety in a corner.”
The fire department has previously tried several other strategies for informing people about the importance of checking their fire alarms, which also involved parodies and spoofs of other films. Last month, they released a spoof (below) of the Stephen King horror IT, with the tagline, “Don’t be a clown – test IT weekly.”
Earlier, there was a Star Wars parody (below) titled “How to use your lightsaber as a life saver”, which comes with a similarly charming tagline, “You don’t need to be a Jedi knight to keep your home and family safe from fire. Please, test your fire alarm and may the force be with you, always.”