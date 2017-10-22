Around the Web

Watch: A woman and two men discuss what privacy means in everyday life for Indians

Do we respect personal privacy in this country?

What does the Supreme Court of India’s verdict on the right to privacy mean for us, beyond the legalities involved?

A video podcast series titled You Know What aims to start conversations on this and other subjects. In the first episode hosted by author Sachin Garg, the topic of privacy is broken down by Priya Malik, who has been a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, and Parijat Sarkar, a stand-up comedian.

“People generally gravitate towards easy information and do not bother to authenticate what is being told to them,” the host Sachin Garg told Scroll.in. “The idea is to get different people from different walks of life and talk about things that influence us.”

Panelist Priya Malik begins by stating that India is “almost enforcing” the Aadhar system. “You can be declared dead if the government wants to,” she points out. “You can be switched off, and if you’ve seen Black Mirror, you should know what that feels like.”

Malik goes on to talk about her experiences as a contestant on Bigg Boss, and how the idea of privacy plays out there. She assured that reality shows like Bigg Boss is not “scripted”, as the popular myth goes, but it is “heavily edited”. She explains how her experiences on Big Brother Australia were different from its Indian counterpart, in that the former had cameras installed inside washrooms too.

The panel also talks at length about the craft of stand-up comedy, and how sometimes artists have to let go of any boundaries of privacy and put themselves out there by performing bits that are drawn from their own personal experiences. Malik also describes her experience of being cyber-stalked by a co-passenger in a share cab while she was travelling in Mumbai.

The format of a video podcast gives room for free-flowing opinions and personal anecdotes. “Had I chosen any other format, I would not have been to explore so many different angles to the privacy debate,” said Garg.

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

