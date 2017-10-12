Around the Web

Watch: Eminem spits fire in this savage freestyle rap that takes down Donald Trump

‘That’s an awfully hot coffee pot, should I drop it on Donald Trump?’ Think you just did, Marshall.

by 
Play

Eminem is back (though he never really left) and this time, he has brought The Storm, his freestyle rap dissing everything about United States President Donald Trump. The video (above) was broadcast during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. In the true Real Slim Shady style, Eminem attacked – with his usual masterful flair for lyrical synchronicity – everything and everyone that he considers wrong with Trump and his administration.

He begins by referring to Trump’s odd “calm before the storm” statement, after which he proceeds to tear apart, inch-by-inch, Trump’s presidency. Eminem also takes down Trump’s Twitter rants, his feud with Senator John McCain, Colin Kaepernick and his proposed “wall” on the Mexico border. He ends his relentless cascade with a very simple message for his own fans who support Trump and his Presidency: “F*ck you.”

Here are some tidbits from Eminem’s lyrical diatribe.

“But we better give Obama props
’Cause what we’ve got in office now’s
A kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust”

“It’s like we take a step forwards, then backwards
But this is his form of distraction
Plus, he gets an enormous reaction
When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that
Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada
All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather
Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers
Then says he wants to lower our taxes
Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips”

“Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
Same sh*t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
Then does it more
From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa”

“And any fan of mine who is a supporter of his
I’m drawing in the sand a line
you’re either for or against
and if you can’t decide
who you like more and you’re split
on who you should stand beside,
I’ll do it for you, with this: F*ck you”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.