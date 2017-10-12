Watch: Eminem spits fire in this savage freestyle rap that takes down Donald Trump
‘That’s an awfully hot coffee pot, should I drop it on Donald Trump?’ Think you just did, Marshall.
Eminem is back (though he never really left) and this time, he has brought The Storm, his freestyle rap dissing everything about United States President Donald Trump. The video (above) was broadcast during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. In the true Real Slim Shady style, Eminem attacked – with his usual masterful flair for lyrical synchronicity – everything and everyone that he considers wrong with Trump and his administration.
He begins by referring to Trump’s odd “calm before the storm” statement, after which he proceeds to tear apart, inch-by-inch, Trump’s presidency. Eminem also takes down Trump’s Twitter rants, his feud with Senator John McCain, Colin Kaepernick and his proposed “wall” on the Mexico border. He ends his relentless cascade with a very simple message for his own fans who support Trump and his Presidency: “F*ck you.”
Here are some tidbits from Eminem’s lyrical diatribe.
“But we better give Obama props
’Cause what we’ve got in office now’s
A kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust”
“It’s like we take a step forwards, then backwards
But this is his form of distraction
Plus, he gets an enormous reaction
When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that
Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada
All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather
Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers
Then says he wants to lower our taxes
Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips”
“Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
Same sh*t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
Then does it more
From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa”
“And any fan of mine who is a supporter of his
I’m drawing in the sand a line
you’re either for or against
and if you can’t decide
who you like more and you’re split
on who you should stand beside,
I’ll do it for you, with this: F*ck you”