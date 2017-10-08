Watch: These musicians used a technical feature of Facebook ‘live’ for a stunning video experiment
The Irish band ‘The Academic’ exploited the ‘delay’ on Facebook live to create beautiful musical loops.
In a video (above) that is the first of its kind, the Irish band The Academic has made use of the delay that Facebook users experience while going “live” in the most ingenious fashion. To create a music video for their single Bear Claws, they used the delay of several seconds between the time your camera records a video and the time it is streamed on Facebook. The band said they had noticed a delay in the streaming service when using it for Q&A sessions with fans.
“This was filmed in one take, live on Facebook, for the first time ever,” the video begins. In this “live-looper version”, the first loop includes vocals and basic percussion in the form of a shaker, and from there on it progresses till the whole symphony comes together beautifully. Additionally, they even changed the stage lighting with each loop, making it easy to track the loops as they fade into the “infinity tunnel” on the screen.
With each loop, the song gets more complex as they add instruments, rhythms and melodies. “And by projecting the video live from a soundstage we created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops,” the group said.
Watch the original music video (below) to feel the unique visual style that looping brought for this number.