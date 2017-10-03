Play

In an unexplained turn of events, a mysterious woman has taken the country by storm. She walks around the city with an earthen pot filled with black mud, throwing it at affluent city dwellers, old and young. She becomes a vigilante-figure and the centre of prime time media debate. Everybody wants to know who she is. It is only at the climactic moment that her true identity is revealed.

The video (above) was released by Sintex Plastic Technology on the occasion of World Rivers Day to sensitise people to the high levels of pollution our rivers have to endure. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film highlights that though our rivers have no way of protesting or showing their anger, yet, the day of reckoning may not be very far ahead.