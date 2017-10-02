Play

After Nintendo Switch announced Super Mario Odyssey earlier this month, a bike racing game similar to one which was an integral part of the gaming diet of the 1990s is all set to be launched in October 2017. Road Rash could now be Road Redemption.

In a trailer (above) for the new game, one can see visibly better graphics and even new circuits. The aesthetic is a bit Mad Max-esque. But the essence remains the same: kick and punch rivals to hit the finish line first. And oh, you can now shoot them too, with a variety of arsenal at your disposal.

While many believe it’s the successor to Road Rash, the original game was launched by Electronic Arts, whereas Road Redemption has been developed by Pixel Dash Studios and EQ Games. Relive the original Road Rash below, in case you’ve forgotten how that felt.