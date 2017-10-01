Flyers at Kolkata Airport were electrified during the Durga Puja as a group of women dressed in the traditional manner of Bengalis danced its way into an open space in the terminal building, accompanied by classic dhak beats.

In no time they were joined by airline staff, whose dancing was, well, not exactly traditional. But onlookers loved it, whistling and cheering, and joining in with cries of “Durga mai ki jai.”